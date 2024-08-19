PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: BMW Championship

    Tommy Fleetwood looks for a higher finish in the 2024 BMW Championship after he took 25th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the BMW Championship, Fleetwood has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In 2023, Fleetwood finished 25th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Fleetwood's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20232570-67-69-71-3
    8/15/20191170-66-70-69-13
    9/6/2018871-62-62-69-16

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has an average of -3.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 3.709 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fleetwood .

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.295 (40th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.4 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood owns a 0.105 mark (88th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fleetwood's -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 90th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance98298.4299.5
    Greens in Regulation %7766.75%57.72%
    Putts Per Round9029.0030.6
    Par Breakers14221.96%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.79%10.80%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • While Fleetwood hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • As of now, Fleetwood has compiled 1223 points, which ranks him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.769. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.500 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
    • Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2952.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.1054.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2660.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.002-3.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6643.709

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2069-73-73-76+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open1670-75-70-68+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1567-67-66-65-15125
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3465-69-66-71-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition267-64-69-66-18--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-70-68-70-6140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.