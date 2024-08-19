1H AGO
Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood looks for a higher finish in the 2024 BMW Championship after he took 25th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Fleetwood at the BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Over his last three trips to the BMW Championship, Fleetwood has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- In 2023, Fleetwood finished 25th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Fleetwood's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|8/15/2019
|11
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|9/6/2018
|8
|71-62-62-69
|-16
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has an average of -3.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 3.709 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Fleetwood .
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.295 (40th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.4 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood owns a 0.105 mark (88th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fleetwood's -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 95th this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 90th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|298.4
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|66.75%
|57.72%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|29.00
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|142
|21.96%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.79%
|10.80%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- While Fleetwood hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- As of now, Fleetwood has compiled 1223 points, which ranks him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563. He finished seventh in that event.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.769. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.500 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
- Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.295
|2.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.105
|4.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.266
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.002
|-3.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.664
|3.709
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-67-66-65
|-15
|125
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|65-69-66-71
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|2
|67-64-69-66
|-18
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.