Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: BMW Championship

Fleetwood has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fleetwood has an average of -3.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.