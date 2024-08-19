PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge betting profile: BMW Championship

    After he finished 21st in this tournament in 2023, Tom Hoge has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 BMW Championship in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, Aug. 22-25.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the BMW Championship, Hoge has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 46th.
    • Hoge finished 21st (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Hoge's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20232171-69-70-65-5
    8/18/20224870-70-74-70E
    8/26/20214969-71-71-70-7
    8/27/20206571-73-75-76+15

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Hoge has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hoge is averaging 2.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.024, which ranks 96th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 130th, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks third on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.857. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.02%.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, while he averages 28.59 putts per round (35th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130294.3300.0
    Greens in Regulation %6967.02%67.01%
    Putts Per Round3528.5929.2
    Par Breakers3426.16%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.42%16.67%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Currently, Hoge sits 21st in the FedExCup standings with 1411 points.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge produced his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0240.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8572.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.2440.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.083-1.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7202.102

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1666-71-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the BMW Championship.

