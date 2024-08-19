Tom Hoge betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921. He finished 17th in that tournament.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge produced his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.