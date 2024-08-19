Tom Hoge betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
After he finished 21st in this tournament in 2023, Tom Hoge has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 BMW Championship in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, Aug. 22-25.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Over his last four trips to the BMW Championship, Hoge has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 46th.
- Hoge finished 21st (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Hoge's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|8/18/2022
|48
|70-70-74-70
|E
|8/26/2021
|49
|69-71-71-70
|-7
|8/27/2020
|65
|71-73-75-76
|+15
Hoge's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hoge has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hoge is averaging 2.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.024, which ranks 96th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 130th, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks third on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.857. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.02%.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, while he averages 28.59 putts per round (35th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|294.3
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|67.02%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.59
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.16%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.42%
|16.67%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Currently, Hoge sits 21st in the FedExCup standings with 1411 points.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.921. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.424. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge produced his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.257 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.024
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.857
|2.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.244
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.083
|-1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.720
|2.102
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|66-71-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.