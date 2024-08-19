PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry betting profile: BMW Championship

    Thomas Detry will play Aug. 22-25 in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, at the 2024 BMW Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 46th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting 2-under at TPC Southwind.

    Latest odds for Detry at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Detry's first time competing at the BMW Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Detry has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging -1.263 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132, which ranks 71st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 64th, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 128th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.183, while he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.32%.
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 15th on TOUR this season, and his 28.13 putts-per-round average ranks 14th. He has broken par 28.31% of the time (fifth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64302.5308.7
    Greens in Regulation %15063.32%51.85%
    Putts Per Round1428.1328.6
    Par Breakers528.31%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance14616.67%12.65%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times (76.2%).
    • Currently, Detry sits 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1202 points.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.702 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1320.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.183-1.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.189-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.526-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.287-1.263

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition971-63-69-69-12--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4674-68-71-65-239

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.