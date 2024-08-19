Thomas Detry betting profile: BMW Championship
Thomas Detry will play Aug. 22-25 in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, at the 2024 BMW Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 46th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting 2-under at TPC Southwind.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In the past five years, this is Detry's first time competing at the BMW Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging -1.263 Strokes Gained: Total.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132, which ranks 71st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 64th, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 128th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.183, while he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.32%.
- On the greens, Detry's 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 15th on TOUR this season, and his 28.13 putts-per-round average ranks 14th. He has broken par 28.31% of the time (fifth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|302.5
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|63.32%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.13
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|5
|28.31%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|16.67%
|12.65%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times (76.2%).
- Currently, Detry sits 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1202 points.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.809 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.117 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.702 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.132
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.183
|-1.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.189
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.526
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.287
|-1.263
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|39
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the BMW Championship.
