Taylor Pendrith betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Pendrith will appear Aug. 22-25 in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, at the 2024 BMW Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 22nd in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting 6-under at TPC Southwind.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Pendrith finished eighth (with a score of 9-under) in his only appearance at the BMW Championship in recent years (in 2022).
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Pendrith's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/18/2022871-68-67-69-9

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Pendrith has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 312.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of 1.133 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 3.942 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.076 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.8 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 87th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.109. Additionally, he ranks 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.49%.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranks 25th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15310.8312.6
    Greens in Regulation %8266.49%71.94%
    Putts Per Round2528.4128.9
    Par Breakers6224.91%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance6314.15%13.06%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has played 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, Pendrith has 1324 points, placing him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.304. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 4.117 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith delivered his best mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.884, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
    • Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0760.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.1092.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.057-0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5431.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7843.942

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23
    July 25-283M Open566-64-73-67-14110
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2265-71-71-67-6140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.