Taylor Pendrith betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith will appear Aug. 22-25 in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, at the 2024 BMW Championship. In his most recent tournament he finished 22nd in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting 6-under at TPC Southwind.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Pendrith finished eighth (with a score of 9-under) in his only appearance at the BMW Championship in recent years (in 2022).
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Pendrith's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/18/2022
|8
|71-68-67-69
|-9
Pendrith's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Pendrith has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 312.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of 1.133 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 3.942 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.076 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.8 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 87th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.109. Additionally, he ranks 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.49%.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranks 25th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|310.8
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|66.49%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.41
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|62
|24.91%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|14.15%
|13.06%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has played 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Currently, Pendrith has 1324 points, placing him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.304. He finished fifth in that event.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 4.117 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith delivered his best mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.884, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
- Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.076
|0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.109
|2.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.057
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.543
|1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.784
|3.942
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.