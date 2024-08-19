PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sungjae Im shot 10-under and finished seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Castle Pines Golf Club Aug. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the BMW Championship, Im has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2023, Im finished seventh (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Im's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/2023768-68-68-66-10
    8/18/20221570-69-67-71-7
    8/26/2021367-65-66-67-23
    8/27/20205677-74-72-69+12
    8/15/20191170-72-66-67-13

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Im has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 2.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 5.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.300 this season (39th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 114th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 98th on TOUR with a mark of 0.057.
    • On the greens, Im's 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 57th this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 19th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114296.9302.5
    Greens in Regulation %12964.52%66.67%
    Putts Per Round1928.2927.8
    Par Breakers6024.96%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.96%11.39%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has played 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned four finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
    • Currently, Im has 1896 points, placing him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367. He finished 31st in that event.
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 5.081. In that event, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.760. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3000.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0571.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2020.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1682.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7275.052

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.