Sungjae Im betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Sungjae Im shot 10-under and finished seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Castle Pines Golf Club Aug. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In his last five appearances at the BMW Championship, Im has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2023, Im finished seventh (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
- With numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Im's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|8/18/2022
|15
|70-69-67-71
|-7
|8/26/2021
|3
|67-65-66-67
|-23
|8/27/2020
|56
|77-74-72-69
|+12
|8/15/2019
|11
|70-72-66-67
|-13
Im's recent performances
- Im has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Im has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 2.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 5.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.300 this season (39th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 114th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 98th on TOUR with a mark of 0.057.
- On the greens, Im's 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 57th this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 19th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|296.9
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|64.52%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.29
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|60
|24.96%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.96%
|11.39%
Im's best finishes
- Im has played 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned four finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
- Currently, Im has 1896 points, placing him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367. He finished 31st in that event.
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 5.081. In that event, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.760. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.300
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.057
|1.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.202
|0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.168
|2.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.727
|5.052
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.