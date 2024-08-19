Sungjae Im betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367. He finished 31st in that event.

Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 5.081. In that event, he finished third.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.760. He finished fourth in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.058, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.