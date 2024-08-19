1H AGO
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger will compete in the 2024 BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25 after a 40th-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Latest odds for Jaeger at the BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Jaeger is playing at the BMW Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Jaeger's recent performances
- In his last five events, Jaeger has an average finish of 33rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -2.548 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Jaeger is averaging -3.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.351 this season (28th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranks 26th, while his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger owns a -0.018 average that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger's -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 73rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|308.6
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|65.21%
|45.24%
|Putts Per Round
|73
|28.88
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.30%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.15%
|17.06%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times (68.2%).
- Jaeger, who has 1207 points, currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Jaeger put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.521.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.493 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278 (he finished 18th in that event).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.351
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.018
|-1.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.226
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.192
|-2.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.366
|-3.167
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.