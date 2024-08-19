Stephan Jaeger betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Jaeger put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.521.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.493 mark ranked eighth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278 (he finished 18th in that event).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.