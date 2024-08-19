PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Stephan Jaeger will compete in the 2024 BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25 after a 40th-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Jaeger is playing at the BMW Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Jaeger has an average finish of 33rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -2.548 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Jaeger is averaging -3.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.351 this season (28th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranks 26th, while his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger owns a -0.018 average that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 65.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger's -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 73rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26308.6302.7
    Greens in Regulation %11565.21%45.24%
    Putts Per Round7328.8830.4
    Par Breakers4825.30%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.15%17.06%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times (68.2%).
    • Jaeger, who has 1207 points, currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Jaeger put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.521.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.493 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3510.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.018-1.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2260.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.192-2.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.366-3.167

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-70-67-70-354

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.