PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim betting profile: BMW Championship

    After he finished 31st in this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, Aug. 22-25.

    Latest odds for Kim at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Kim's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last six appearances at the BMW Championship.
    • In 2023, Kim finished 31st (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20233171-69-69-71E
    8/18/20226778-70-68-78+10
    8/26/20212974-71-65-66-12
    8/15/20192870-67-71-71-9
    9/6/20184171-68-66-69-6

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 38th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.513 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.336 ranks 33rd on TOUR this season, and his 71% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.458 average that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 28th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132293.9297.8
    Greens in Regulation %11665.19%64.20%
    Putts Per Round2828.4928.3
    Par Breakers10423.63%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance3113.29%16.36%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Currently, Kim has 1168 points, ranking him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.336-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4580.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.197-1.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.3290.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.662-0.513

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-74-67-68-127

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.