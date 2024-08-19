Si Woo Kim betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
After he finished 31st in this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, Aug. 22-25.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Kim's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last six appearances at the BMW Championship.
- In 2023, Kim finished 31st (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|8/18/2022
|67
|78-70-68-78
|+10
|8/26/2021
|29
|74-71-65-66
|-12
|8/15/2019
|28
|70-67-71-71
|-9
|9/6/2018
|41
|71-68-66-69
|-6
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 38th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Si Woo Kim has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.513 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.336 ranks 33rd on TOUR this season, and his 71% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.458 average that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 28th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|293.9
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|65.19%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.49
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.63%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|13.29%
|16.36%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Currently, Kim has 1168 points, ranking him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.598.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.336
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.458
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.197
|-1.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.329
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.662
|-0.513
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.