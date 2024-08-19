Shane Lowry betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking eighth in the field at 3.037. In that tournament, he finished third.

Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that event, he finished fourth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.253, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.