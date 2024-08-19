Shane Lowry betting profile: BMW Championship
Shane Lowry shot 8-under and took 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Castle Pines Golf Club Aug. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Lowry's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the BMW Championship.
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2022, he finished 12th after posting a score of 8-under.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Lowry's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/18/2022
|12
|66-71-71-68
|-8
|8/26/2021
|26
|71-68-71-65
|-13
|8/15/2019
|48
|72-74-68-69
|-5
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging -2.463 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 1.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.270 ranks 47th on TOUR this season, and his 71.1% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry sports a 0.600 average that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 25.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|298.0
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|66.94%
|54.94%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.18
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.72%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|16.67%
|11.42%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry has participated in 19 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 89.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- As of now, Lowry has accumulated 1867 points, which ranks him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking eighth in the field at 3.037. In that tournament, he finished third.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that event, he finished fourth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.253, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.270
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.600
|3.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.055
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.172
|-2.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.643
|1.374
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|174
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|275
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-71-66-71
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the BMW Championship.
