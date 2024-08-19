PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry betting profile: BMW Championship

    Shane Lowry shot 8-under and took 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Castle Pines Golf Club Aug. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 BMW Championship.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Lowry's average finish has been 29th, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the BMW Championship.
    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2022, he finished 12th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Lowry's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/18/20221266-71-71-68-8
    8/26/20212671-68-71-65-13
    8/15/20194872-74-68-69-5

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry is averaging -2.463 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry is averaging 1.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lowry .

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.270 ranks 47th on TOUR this season, and his 71.1% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry sports a 0.600 average that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 25.72% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106298.0298.2
    Greens in Regulation %7066.94%54.94%
    Putts Per Round11829.1829.3
    Par Breakers4225.72%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance14616.67%11.42%

    Lowry's best finishes

    • Lowry has participated in 19 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 89.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • As of now, Lowry has accumulated 1867 points, which ranks him 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking eighth in the field at 3.037. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he posted a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.253, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2700.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6003.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.055-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.172-2.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6431.374

    Lowry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2566-73-73-70-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6067-70-68-76-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches467-67-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard366-71-70-72-9350
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-72-66-990
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4373-74-75-74+818
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-72-68-75+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-143400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4775-71-73-72+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship669-69-62-70-14263
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3372-68-68-68-423
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4974-73-68-85+1214
    June 13-16U.S. Open1974-71-70-69+4103
    June 20-23Travelers Championship969-62-65-67-17174
    July 18-20The Open Championship666-69-77-68-4275
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-71-66-71-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-68-70-71-127

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.