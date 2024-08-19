Sepp Straka betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.690 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704. He finished eighth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.515 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.849, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.