Sepp Straka betting profile: BMW Championship
Sepp Straka enters play Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a 61st-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Straka's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the BMW Championship.
- Straka finished 37th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Straka's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|8/18/2022
|28
|72-72-68-68
|-4
Straka's recent performances
- In his last five events, Straka has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -2.649 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of -2.614 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka owns a 0.336 mark (38th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Straka's -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 119th on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 107th. He has broken par 22.64% of the time (128th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|293.1
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|67.58%
|52.16%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.07
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|128
|22.64%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|14.76%
|13.58%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has played 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- As of now, Straka has collected 1498 points, which ranks him 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.690 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704. He finished eighth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.515 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.849, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.343
|1.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.336
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.278
|-1.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.131
|-2.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.269
|-2.614
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.