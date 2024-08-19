PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka enters play Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a 61st-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Straka at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Straka's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the BMW Championship.
    • Straka finished 37th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Straka's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20233771-74-71-66+2
    8/18/20222872-72-68-68-4

    Straka's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Straka has an average finish of 45th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -2.649 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of -2.614 in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka owns a 0.336 mark (38th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Straka's -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 119th on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 107th. He has broken par 22.64% of the time (128th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139293.1295.0
    Greens in Regulation %5567.58%52.16%
    Putts Per Round10729.0728.9
    Par Breakers12822.64%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance9114.76%13.58%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has played 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • As of now, Straka has collected 1498 points, which ranks him 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.690 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704. He finished eighth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.515 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.849, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3431.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3360.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.278-1.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.131-2.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.269-2.614

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.