Scottie Scheffler betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.477. He finished first in that event.

Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 12.957. In that event, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.