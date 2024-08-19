Scottie Scheffler betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler shot 15-under and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Castle Pines Golf Club Aug. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Scheffler's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the BMW Championship.
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of 15-under.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Scheffler's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|8/18/2022
|3
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|8/26/2021
|22
|73-66-68-67
|-14
|8/27/2020
|20
|75-72-72-66
|+5
Scheffler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has two wins, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
- Scottie Scheffler has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 8.480 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.842 this season (third on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranks 70th, while his 71.3% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler owns a 1.444 average that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks first with a 73.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has registered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.37, and he ranks first by breaking par 31.66% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|301.9
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|73.46%
|58.61%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.37
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|31.66%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.17%
|8.06%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he has secured seven wins along with 12 top-five finishes and 16 top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Currently, Scheffler sits first in the FedExCup standings with 5993 points.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.477. He finished first in that event.
- Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 12.957. In that event, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.842
|2.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.444
|4.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.381
|1.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.069
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.737
|8.480
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-30
|700
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|225
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|1
|67-69-67-62
|-19
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|540
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.