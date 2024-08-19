Sam Burns betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Burns produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that event, he finished third.

Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.057.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328. He finished 15th in that tournament.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.131, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.