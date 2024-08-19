Sam Burns betting profile: BMW Championship
When he takes the course Aug. 22-25, Sam Burns will try to build upon his last performance in the BMW Championship. In 2023, he shot 6-under and finished 15th at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course).
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Over his last three trips to the BMW Championship, Burns has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 14th.
- Burns last played at the BMW Championship in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of 6-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 306.0 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.50 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Burns' recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|8/18/2022
|19
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|8/26/2021
|8
|64-70-65-70
|-19
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- Sam Burns has averaged 310.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Burns is averaging 4.505 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 5.590 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.305, which ranks 38th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranks 38th, and his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 91st on TOUR with a mark of 0.091.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 21st on TOUR this season, and his 27.89 putts-per-round average ranks seventh. He has broken par 26.75% of the time (20th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|306.0
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.70%
|60.28%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.89
|26.8
|Par Breakers
|20
|26.75%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|13.16%
|14.44%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 84.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- As of now, Burns has collected 1265 points, which ranks him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Burns produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that event, he finished third.
- Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.057.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.131, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.305
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.091
|-1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.104
|1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.470
|4.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.970
|5.590
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|420
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the BMW Championship.
