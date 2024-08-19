59M AGO
Sahith Theegala betting profile: BMW Championship
Sahith Theegala looks for better results in the 2024 BMW Championship after he finished 15th shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Theegala's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the BMW Championship.
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Theegala's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|8/18/2022
|15
|72-68-69-68
|-7
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Sahith Theegala has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.519 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Theegala is averaging 3.012 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.430 this season, which ranks 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.269.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd. He has broken par 24.17% of the time (89th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|303.4
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|67.46%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.70
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.17%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.42%
|12.04%
Theegala's best finishes
- Although Theegala has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- As of now, Theegala has collected 2037 points, which ranks him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.250 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.374. In that event, he finished sixth.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.397, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.430
|1.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.269
|-1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.025
|1.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.436
|1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.111
|3.012
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-74-64
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the BMW Championship.
