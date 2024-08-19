PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sahith Theegala looks for better results in the 2024 BMW Championship after he finished 15th shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Theegala's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the BMW Championship.
    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Theegala's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20231566-72-69-67-6
    8/18/20221572-68-69-68-7

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Sahith Theegala has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.519 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Theegala is averaging 3.012 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.430 this season, which ranks 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.269.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd. He has broken par 24.17% of the time (89th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56303.4303.0
    Greens in Regulation %5767.46%67.28%
    Putts Per Round5328.7028.7
    Par Breakers8924.17%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.42%12.04%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Although Theegala has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • As of now, Theegala has collected 2037 points, which ranks him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 4.250 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala put up his best effort this season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.374. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.397, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4301.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.269-1.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.0251.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4361.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1113.012

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-74-64E--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.