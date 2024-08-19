Russell Henley betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.499 (he finished 30th in that event).

Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 7.877 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.