Russell Henley betting profile: BMW Championship
Russell Henley hits the links Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club after a 30th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was his last tournament.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In his last five appearances at the BMW Championship, Henley has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of 9-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Henley's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|8/18/2022
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-2
|8/26/2021
|60
|72-73-73-67
|-3
|8/27/2020
|25
|74-69-70-73
|+6
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Henley has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 1.673 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 2.445 Strokes Gained: Total.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 73.7% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 33rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.363, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.70%.
- On the greens, Henley's 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, while he averages 27.98 putts per round (10th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|288.9
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.70%
|63.61%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|27.98
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.28%
|18.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.74%
|13.89%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, collecting four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- With 1671 points, Henley currently ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.499 (he finished 30th in that event).
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 7.877 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.009
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.363
|1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.216
|-0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.338
|1.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.926
|2.445
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|64-70-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|13
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|106
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.