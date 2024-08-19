PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley betting profile: BMW Championship

    Russell Henley hits the links Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club after a 30th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Henley at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the BMW Championship, Henley has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished eighth after posting a score of 9-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Henley's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/2023869-69-70-63-9
    8/18/20223567-71-72-72-2
    8/26/20216072-73-73-67-3
    8/27/20202574-69-70-73+6

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Henley has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley is averaging 1.673 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 2.445 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Henley .

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 73.7% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 33rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.363, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.70%.
    • On the greens, Henley's 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, while he averages 27.98 putts per round (10th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158288.9292.5
    Greens in Regulation %12464.70%63.61%
    Putts Per Round1027.9828.1
    Par Breakers15621.28%18.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.74%13.89%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, collecting four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • With 1671 points, Henley currently ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.499 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 7.877 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0090.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3631.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.216-0.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3381.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9262.445

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1364-70-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-71-74-75+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-70-72-67-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-73-67-65-513
    July 18-20The Open Championship569-75-66-69-5300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3068-68-73-66-5106

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.