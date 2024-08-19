Rory McIlroy betting profile: BMW Championship
After he placed fourth in this tournament in 2023, Rory McIlroy has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, Aug. 22-25.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the BMW Championship, McIlroy has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 16th.
- McIlroy finished fourth (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).
McIlroy's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|8/18/2022
|8
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|8/26/2021
|4
|64-70-65-67
|-22
|8/27/2020
|12
|70-69-73-71
|+3
|8/15/2019
|19
|69-67-70-71
|-11
|9/6/2018
|5
|62-69-63-68
|-18
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 323.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has an average of -2.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 3.918 in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.781 this season (fourth on TOUR). His average driving distance (319.0 yards) ranks second, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 43rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.308, while he ranks 104th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.66%.
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 70th this season, while he averages 28.49 putts per round (28th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|319.0
|323.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.66%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.49
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|7
|27.96%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.75%
|12.35%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two wins along with seven top-five finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 94.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Currently, McIlroy ranks third in the FedExCup standings with 2545 points.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished first in that tournament).
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.404 (he finished third in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.827, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.781
|2.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.308
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.313
|3.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.109
|-2.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.511
|3.918
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-25
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|400
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|5
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|68-73-74-74
|+9
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.