Rory McIlroy betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished first in that tournament).

McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.404 (he finished third in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.934. He finished fourth in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.827, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.