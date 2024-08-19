Robert MacIntyre betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142. He finished sixth in that tournament.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.652 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100. He finished 16th in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that event.