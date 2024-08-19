PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Robert MacIntyre betting profile: BMW Championship

    In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Robert MacIntyre ended the weekend at 12-under, good for a seventh-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time playing at the BMW Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 1.595 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • MacIntyre is averaging 4.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.310 this season, which ranks 37th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 105th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.019. Additionally, he ranks 92nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.16%.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, while he averages 28.61 putts per round (38th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54303.8306.5
    Greens in Regulation %9266.16%64.24%
    Putts Per Round3828.6128.8
    Par Breakers9324.07%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.89%11.81%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre has participated in 23 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also secured six finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • With 1535 points, MacIntyre currently sits 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.652 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that event.
    • MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3101.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0191.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1600.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3391.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8284.582

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5271-66-69-67-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-75-72-74+911
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship767-66-70-65-12350

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.