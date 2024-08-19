Robert MacIntyre betting profile: BMW Championship
In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Robert MacIntyre ended the weekend at 12-under, good for a seventh-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 seeking a better finish.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time playing at the BMW Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 1.595 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- MacIntyre is averaging 4.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.310 this season, which ranks 37th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 105th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.019. Additionally, he ranks 92nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.16%.
- On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, while he averages 28.61 putts per round (38th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|303.8
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|66.16%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.61
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|93
|24.07%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.89%
|11.81%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has participated in 23 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also secured six finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- With 1535 points, MacIntyre currently sits 17th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 5.652 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that event.
- MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.310
|1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.019
|1.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.160
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.339
|1.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.828
|4.582
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
|350
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.