Brian Harman betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 17, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Brian Harman placed fifth in the BMW Championship in 2023, shooting a 11-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 22-25 in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, at Castle Pines Golf Club .
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In his last six appearances at the BMW Championship, Harman has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 3-under.
- Harman finished fifth (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Harman's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|8/18/2022
|35
|72-71-68-71
|-2
|8/26/2021
|29
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|8/27/2020
|12
|72-73-69-69
|+3
|9/6/2018
|68
|69-72-76-75
|+12
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Harman is averaging -0.873 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 2.757 in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.059 ranks 86th on TOUR this season, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 41st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.312, while he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.26%.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, while he averages 28.44 putts per round (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|292.3
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|65.26%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.44
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|147
|21.80%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|13.01%
|12.50%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times (90.5%).
- Currently, Harman ranks 20th in the FedExCup standings with 1419 points.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where his 5.129 mark ranked second in the field.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 9.009 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman produced his best performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.059
|1.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.312
|2.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.132
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.306
|-0.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.809
|2.757
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.