Nick Dunlap betting profile: BMW Championship
In his last tournament at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Nick Dunlap posted a fifth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 BMW Championship trying for a better finish.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time competing at the BMW Championship.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging 0.375 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging 2.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.270 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranks 39th, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 79th on TOUR with a mark of 0.134.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 51st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|305.9
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|63.56%
|75.79%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.69
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.18%
|26.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|16.01%
|8.73%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 60%.
- Dunlap, who has 701 points, currently sits 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dunlap put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.435.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap produced his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.969), which ranked third in the field.
- Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.270
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.134
|2.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.161
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.084
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.213
|2.276
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the BMW Championship.
