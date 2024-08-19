PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Dunlap betting profile: BMW Championship

    In his last tournament at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Nick Dunlap posted a fifth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 BMW Championship trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time competing at the BMW Championship.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging 0.375 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging 2.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.270 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranks 39th, while his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 79th on TOUR with a mark of 0.134.
    • On the greens, Dunlap's 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 28.69 putts-per-round average ranks 51st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39305.9310.4
    Greens in Regulation %14663.56%75.79%
    Putts Per Round5128.6929.8
    Par Breakers3326.18%26.19%
    Bogey Avoidance13216.01%8.73%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Dunlap, who has 701 points, currently sits 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dunlap put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.435.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap produced his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.969), which ranked third in the field.
    • Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.2700.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1342.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.161-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0840.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.2132.276

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    January 18-21The American Express164-65-60-70-29--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8076-74-73+74
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-75+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-65-66-69-13420

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.