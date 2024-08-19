Nick Dunlap betting profile: BMW Championship

Dunlap has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap is averaging 0.375 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.