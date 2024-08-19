Max Homa betting profile: BMW Championship

This season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.081 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.360.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609 (he finished eighth in that tournament).

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.465, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.