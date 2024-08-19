59M AGO
Max Homa betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Max Homa will compete in the 2024 BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25 after a 70th-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Latest odds for Homa at the BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Homa's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 1-under, over his last five appearances at the BMW Championship.
- Homa last participated in the BMW Championship in 2023, finishing fifth with a score of 11-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Homa's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|8/18/2022
|23
|72-69-68-70
|-5
|8/26/2021
|63
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|8/27/2020
|59
|74-72-70-77
|+13
|8/15/2019
|61
|70-67-71-78
|-2
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Homa has an average finish of 61st.
- Homa has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Max Homa has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has an average of -1.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging -6.427 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Homa .
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.330 this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa has a 0.087 average that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 63.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa's -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 101st on TOUR this season, and his 28.64 putts-per-round average ranks 46th. He has broken par 20.29% of the time (167th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|300.4
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|63.04%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.64
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|167
|20.29%
|15.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.53%
|14.81%
Homa's best finishes
- While Homa has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 84.2%.
- With 1194 points, Homa currently ranks 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 3.081 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.360.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.465, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.330
|-3.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.087
|-2.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.245
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.040
|-1.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.037
|-6.427
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-72-70-74
|+8
|16
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|70
|69-78-74-70
|+11
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.