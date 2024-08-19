Matthieu Pavon betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Matthieu Pavon enters play Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a 46th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Pavon is playing at the BMW Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Pavon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging 0.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -1.341 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.022 ranks 97th on TOUR this season, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon sports a 0.283 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|298.2
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|65.35%
|53.09%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.20
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|107
|23.54%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|17.07%
|16.05%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon has played 18 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
- Currently, Pavon ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1569 points.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.349. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking third in the field at 5.394. In that tournament, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon put up his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 47th in the field at -0.317. In that event, he finished first.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.022
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.283
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.408
|-1.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.154
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.051
|-1.341
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.