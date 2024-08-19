Matthieu Pavon betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.349. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking third in the field at 5.394. In that tournament, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon put up his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 47th in the field at -0.317. In that event, he finished first.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965), which ranked fifth in the field.