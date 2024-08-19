PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: BMW Championship

    Matthieu Pavon enters play Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a 46th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Pavon is playing at the BMW Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Pavon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon is averaging 0.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -1.341 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pavon .

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.022 ranks 97th on TOUR this season, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon sports a 0.283 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon's 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104298.2297.6
    Greens in Regulation %11065.35%53.09%
    Putts Per Round11929.2029.9
    Par Breakers10723.54%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance15417.07%16.05%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon has played 18 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
    • Currently, Pavon ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1569 points.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.349. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking third in the field at 5.394. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon put up his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 47th in the field at -0.317. In that event, he finished first.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.965), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0220.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2830.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.408-1.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1540.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.051-1.341

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii766-66-67-67-1485
    January 18-21The American Express3967-66-68-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-72-77-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5871-75-77-74+13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4665-73-72-68-239

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.