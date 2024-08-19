Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: BMW Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick placed second in the BMW Championship in 2023, shooting a 15-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 22-25 in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, at Castle Pines Golf Club .
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Over his last three trips to the BMW Championship, Fitzpatrick has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- Fitzpatrick finished second (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|8/18/2022
|48
|69-73-71-71
|E
|8/27/2020
|6
|70-75-68-67
|E
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging 3.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.709 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052 (90th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 115th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.066. Additionally, he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.93%.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, and his 28.27 putts-per-round average ranks 18th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|298.8
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|63.93%
|53.51%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.27
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.21%
|20.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.59%
|11.99%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick has played 21 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Currently, Fitzpatrick ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings with 1074 points.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fitzpatrick produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 3.987. In that event, he finished 15th.
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.406 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.295). That ranked second in the field.
- Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.052
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.066
|-1.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.072
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.401
|3.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.460
|1.709
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|7
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-69-66-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|70-78-73-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|W/D
|73-64-81
|+5
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|184
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the BMW Championship.
