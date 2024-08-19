Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Fitzpatrick produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 3.987. In that event, he finished 15th.

Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.406 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.295). That ranked second in the field.