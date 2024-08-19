PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: BMW Championship

    Matt Fitzpatrick placed second in the BMW Championship in 2023, shooting a 15-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 22-25 in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, at Castle Pines Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the BMW Championship, Fitzpatrick has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 19th.
    • Fitzpatrick finished second (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/2023266-67-66-66-15
    8/18/20224869-73-71-71E
    8/27/2020670-75-68-67E

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging 3.604 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.709 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052 (90th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 115th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.066. Additionally, he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.93%.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, and his 28.27 putts-per-round average ranks 18th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95298.8292.2
    Greens in Regulation %14263.93%53.51%
    Putts Per Round1828.2728.2
    Par Breakers5125.21%20.18%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.59%11.99%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick has played 21 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Currently, Fitzpatrick ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings with 1074 points.

    Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fitzpatrick produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 3.987. In that event, he finished 15th.
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.406 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.295). That ranked second in the field.
    • Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.052-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.066-1.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.072-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4013.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4601.709

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-65-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-73-78-67+811
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday573-70-74-69-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-79-69+137
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3674-65-63-69-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-69-66-70-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship5070-78-73-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf CompetitionW/D73-64-81+5--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1870-65-68-70-7184

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.