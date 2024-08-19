Keegan Bradley betting profile: BMW Championship
When he hits the links Aug. 22-25, Keegan Bradley will try to improve upon his last performance at the BMW Championship. In 2023, he shot 2-under and finished 29th at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course).
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Bradley has played the BMW Championship six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 8-under, and his average finish has been 36th.
- Bradley finished 29th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Bradley's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|8/18/2022
|58
|64-74-73-76
|+3
|8/26/2021
|60
|67-76-72-70
|-3
|8/15/2019
|43
|69-74-68-71
|-6
|9/6/2018
|1
|66-64-66-64
|-31
Bradley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bradley has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bradley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging 0.106 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 0.281 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 this season (54th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 51st, while his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley owns a 0.260 average that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 113th on TOUR this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 116th. He has broken par 21.83% of the time (145th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|304.1
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|67.06%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.14
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|145
|21.83%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.32%
|11.11%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley has played 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Currently, Bradley has 1075 points, placing him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766 (he finished second in that event).
- Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.749. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.612), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.211
|1.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.260
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.017
|-0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.102
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.352
|0.281
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.