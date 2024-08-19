Keegan Bradley betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766 (he finished second in that event).

Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.749. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.612), which ranked ninth in the field.