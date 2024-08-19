Justin Thomas betting profile: BMW Championship

This season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.639 mark ranked 28th in the field.

Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.167 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.666, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.