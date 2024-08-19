Justin Thomas betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Justin Thomas posted a 30th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 BMW Championship aiming for a better finish.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Thomas has played the BMW Championship six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 9-under, and his average finish has been 27th.
- Thomas finished 52nd (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Thomas' recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/18/2022
|52
|66-73-75-71
|+1
|8/26/2021
|22
|68-71-69-66
|-14
|8/27/2020
|25
|73-74-71-68
|+6
|8/15/2019
|1
|65-69-61-68
|-25
|9/6/2018
|12
|64-67-66-68
|-15
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 311.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging -0.986 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thomas is averaging 0.824 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.133 ranks 70th on TOUR this season, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks 12th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.552. Additionally, he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.24%.
- On the greens, Thomas has registered a -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.60, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|308.4
|311.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|64.24%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.60
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.35%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.24%
|15.74%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas has participated in 17 tournaments this season, earning three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- As of now, Thomas has accumulated 1445 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.639 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 5.167 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.666, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.514) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.133
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.552
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.419
|1.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.435
|-0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.671
|0.824
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|106
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.