Jason Day betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he produced a 2.449 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day posted his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.994. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).