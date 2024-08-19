Jason Day betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Jason Day enters play Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a 22nd-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In his last five appearances at the BMW Championship, Day has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 2-under.
- Day finished 45th (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Day's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|8/27/2020
|64
|76-74-76-68
|+14
|8/15/2019
|52
|70-71-69-74
|-4
|9/6/2018
|24
|67-64-68-70
|-11
Day's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Day has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Day has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 1.664 in his past five tournaments.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 this season, which ranks 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 143rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.331. Additionally, he ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.42%.
- On the greens, Day's 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks seventh this season, and his 27.88 putts-per-round average ranks sixth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|300.1
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|63.42%
|54.72%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.88
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|35
|26.15%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.76%
|11.67%
Day's best finishes
- Although Day hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times (85%).
- With 1345 points, Day currently ranks 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he produced a 2.449 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day posted his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.994. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.168
|1.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.331
|-0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.572
|1.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.581
|1.664
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.