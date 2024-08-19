PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jason Day enters play Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a 22nd-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Day at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the BMW Championship, Day has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • Day finished 45th (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Day's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20234569-74-74-70+7
    8/27/20206476-74-76-68+14
    8/15/20195270-71-69-74-4
    9/6/20182467-64-68-70-11

    Day's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Day has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Day has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 1.664 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Day .

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 this season, which ranks 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 143rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.331. Additionally, he ranks 149th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.42%.
    • On the greens, Day's 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks seventh this season, and his 27.88 putts-per-round average ranks sixth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83300.1295.7
    Greens in Regulation %14963.42%54.72%
    Putts Per Round627.8828.5
    Par Breakers3526.15%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.76%11.67%

    Day's best finishes

    • Although Day hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times (85%).
    • With 1345 points, Day currently ranks 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he produced a 2.449 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day posted his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.994. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1681.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.331-0.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.172-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5721.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5811.664

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2369-67-66-66-1637
    July 18-20The Open Championship1373-68-76-68+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition969-68-67-68-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2272-67-65-70-6140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.