J.T. Poston betting profile: BMW Championship
J.T. Poston looks to improve upon his 22nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club Aug. 22-25.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Poston's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the BMW Championship.
- In 2023, Poston finished 22nd (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Poston's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|8/18/2022
|35
|72-69-68-73
|-2
|8/27/2020
|59
|72-77-73-71
|+13
|8/15/2019
|16
|68-74-66-68
|-12
Poston's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Poston has an average finish of 32nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Poston has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.892 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Poston is averaging 0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.046 this season (111th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 154th, while his 69.6% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.183.
- On the greens, Poston has registered a 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 49th on TOUR, while he ranks 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He has broken par 24.20% of the time (87th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|290.7
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|64.61%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.49
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|87
|24.20%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|14.31%
|16.27%
Poston's best finishes
- While Poston hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 77.3%.
- Currently, Poston sits 36th in the FedExCup standings with 1193 points.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 1.724 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 20th in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston produced his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.275.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.877, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.046
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.183
|-1.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.244
|1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.229
|0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.244
|0.433
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the BMW Championship.
