J.T. Poston betting profile: BMW Championship

This season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 1.724 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 20th in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston produced his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.275.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.877, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.