Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama looks to repeat his winning performance from the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club Aug. 22-25.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the BMW Championship, Matsuyama has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Matsuyama's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|W/D
|71
|+1
|8/18/2022
|35
|70-67-71-74
|-2
|8/26/2021
|46
|67-69-72-71
|-9
|8/27/2020
|3
|67-73-69-69
|-2
|8/15/2019
|3
|69-63-73-63
|-20
|9/6/2018
|15
|66-64-67-69
|-14
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has one win and two top-five finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging 1.222 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging 4.993 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 this season, which ranks 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 24th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.441, while he ranks 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.15%.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 106th on TOUR this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 27th. He has broken par 24.19% of the time (88th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|298.3
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|66.15%
|51.54%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.46
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.19%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.82%
|12.35%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 94.4%.
- Currently, Matsuyama ranks eighth in the FedExCup standings with 1899 points.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833 (he finished first in that event).
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.201, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.346
|2.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.441
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.699
|0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.065
|1.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.422
|4.993
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|3
|63-68-71-65
|-17
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.