57M AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hideki Matsuyama looks to repeat his winning performance from the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club Aug. 22-25.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the BMW Championship, Matsuyama has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/2023W/D71+1
    8/18/20223570-67-71-74-2
    8/26/20214667-69-72-71-9
    8/27/2020367-73-69-69-2
    8/15/2019369-63-73-63-20
    9/6/20181566-64-67-69-14

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has one win and two top-five finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 304.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 1.222 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 4.993 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 this season, which ranks 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 24th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.441, while he ranks 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.15%.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 106th on TOUR this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 27th. He has broken par 24.19% of the time (88th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101298.3304.0
    Greens in Regulation %9366.15%51.54%
    Putts Per Round2728.4628.4
    Par Breakers8824.19%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.82%12.35%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 94.4%.
    • Currently, Matsuyama ranks eighth in the FedExCup standings with 1899 points.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833 (he finished first in that event).
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.201, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3462.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4410.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.6990.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0651.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4224.993

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6675-72-75-74+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition363-68-71-65-17--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship165-64-64-70-170

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.