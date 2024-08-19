Eric Cole betting profile: BMW Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Eric Cole concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for an 18th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 aiming for better results.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Cole has entered the BMW Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 25th, posting a score of 3-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Cole's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
Cole's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Cole has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging 2.996 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging 6.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332, which ranks 149th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 98th, and his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 90th on TOUR with a mark of 0.102.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 41st on TOUR this season, and his 28.01 putts-per-round average ranks 12th. He has broken par 24.39% of the time (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|298.4
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|61.43%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.01
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.39%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|15.20%
|13.61%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole hasn't won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 67.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Currently, Cole has 948 points, placing him 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.266 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.361, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.332
|-1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.102
|2.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.193
|2.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.286
|2.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.250
|6.052
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.