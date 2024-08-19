Eric Cole betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Cole produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.266 mark ranked seventh in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397 (he finished 18th in that tournament).

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.361, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 46th.