57M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Eric Cole concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for an 18th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Cole at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Cole has entered the BMW Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 25th, posting a score of 3-under.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Cole's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20232572-68-68-69-3

    Cole's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Cole has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging 2.996 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging 6.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332, which ranks 149th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 98th, and his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 90th on TOUR with a mark of 0.102.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 41st on TOUR this season, and his 28.01 putts-per-round average ranks 12th. He has broken par 24.39% of the time (82nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance98298.4302.1
    Greens in Regulation %16861.43%63.89%
    Putts Per Round1228.0127.7
    Par Breakers8224.39%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance10515.20%13.61%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole hasn't won any of the 28 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 67.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Currently, Cole has 948 points, placing him 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.266 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.361, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 46th.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.332-1.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.1022.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.1932.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2862.996
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2506.052

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.