Denny McCarthy betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033 (he finished 24th in that event).

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 5.606 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that tournament).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.