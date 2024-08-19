55M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: BMW Championship
Denny McCarthy enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25 after a ninth-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Latest odds for McCarthy at the BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In his last two appearances at the BMW Championship, McCarthy has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 6-under.
- McCarthy finished 10th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).
McCarthy's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|8/18/2022
|28
|68-72-66-74
|-4
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
- McCarthy has an average of 1.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 3.265 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.323, which ranks 147th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 155th, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 107th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.018. Additionally, he ranks 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.81%.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him third on TOUR this season, and his 27.73 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 22.08% of the time (139th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|290.5
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|61.81%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.73
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.08%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|12.38%
|13.89%
McCarthy's best finishes
- Although McCarthy hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- McCarthy, who has 1045 points, currently sits 45th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033 (he finished 24th in that event).
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 5.606 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.323
|-0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.018
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.386
|2.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.698
|1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.744
|3.265
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|57-71-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|320
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.