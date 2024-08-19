PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Denny McCarthy enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25 after a ninth-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the BMW Championship, McCarthy has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • McCarthy finished 10th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    McCarthy's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20231069-69-65-70-7
    8/18/20222868-72-66-74-4

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • McCarthy has an average of 1.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 3.265 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.323, which ranks 147th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 155th, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 107th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.018. Additionally, he ranks 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.81%.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him third on TOUR this season, and his 27.73 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 22.08% of the time (139th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155290.5294.8
    Greens in Regulation %16361.81%65.28%
    Putts Per Round127.7328.5
    Par Breakers13922.08%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance812.38%13.89%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • Although McCarthy hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • McCarthy, who has 1045 points, currently sits 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 5.606 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.323-0.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0180.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3862.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.6981.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7443.265

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational457-71-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-68-70-66-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship966-63-72-68-11320

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.