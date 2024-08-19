PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Davis Thompson betting profile: BMW Championship

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson will compete Aug. 22-25 in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, at the 2024 BMW Championship. In his last tournament he placed 33rd in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting 4-under at TPC Southwind.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • This is Thompson's first time competing at the BMW Championship in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished first once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Davis Thompson has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson is averaging 2.034 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 6.802 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.250 (50th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.3 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 44th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.292, while he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.16%.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.71, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 26.42% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45305.3307.8
    Greens in Regulation %4568.16%67.78%
    Putts Per Round5728.7128.2
    Par Breakers2626.42%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance4213.60%11.94%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has participated in 24 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • As of now, Thompson has collected 1385 points, which ranks him 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.006 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson put up his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 5.331. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (18.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2502.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.292-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4552.922
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1552.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1526.802

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1266-66-66-71-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3372-66-72-66-480

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.