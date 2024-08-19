Davis Thompson betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson will compete Aug. 22-25 in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, at the 2024 BMW Championship. In his last tournament he placed 33rd in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting 4-under at TPC Southwind.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- This is Thompson's first time competing at the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Thompson's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished first once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Davis Thompson has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson is averaging 2.034 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 6.802 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.250 (50th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.3 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 44th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.292, while he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.16%.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.71, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 26.42% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|305.3
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|68.16%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.71
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.42%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.60%
|11.94%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has participated in 24 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- As of now, Thompson has collected 1385 points, which ranks him 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.006 mark ranked third in the field.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460 (he finished second in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson put up his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 5.331. In that tournament, he finished first.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (18.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.250
|2.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.292
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.455
|2.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.155
|2.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.152
|6.802
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|72-66-72-66
|-4
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.