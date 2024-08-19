Davis Thompson betting profile: BMW Championship

This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.006 mark ranked third in the field.

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460 (he finished second in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson put up his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 5.331. In that tournament, he finished first.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.438, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that tournament).