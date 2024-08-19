Corey Conners betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Corey Conners hits the links Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a 50th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Over his last five trips to the BMW Championship, Conners has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Conners' recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|8/18/2022
|5
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|8/26/2021
|22
|70-70-69-65
|-14
|8/27/2020
|33
|76-69-70-72
|+7
|8/15/2019
|7
|69-66-69-69
|-15
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Conners has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Conners is averaging 0.530 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging 2.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.345 ranks 31st on TOUR this season, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners sports a 0.801 average that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners' -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 127th on TOUR this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 129th. He has broken par 25.81% of the time (40th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|300.1
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|69.97%
|54.72%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.28
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|40
|25.81%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.92%
|10.28%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has come away with four top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- With 1249 points, Conners currently sits 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.714.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.513 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.922, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.345
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.801
|0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.033
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.191
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.922
|2.042
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|59-69-63
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.