Corey Conners betting profile: BMW Championship

    Corey Conners hits the links Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a 50th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Conners at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the BMW Championship, Conners has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Conners' recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20231067-70-67-69-7
    8/18/2022568-67-70-69-10
    8/26/20212270-70-69-65-14
    8/27/20203376-69-70-72+7
    8/15/2019769-66-69-69-15

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Conners has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Conners is averaging 0.530 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging 2.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.345 ranks 31st on TOUR this season, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners sports a 0.801 average that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 127th on TOUR this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 129th. He has broken par 25.81% of the time (40th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83300.1302.4
    Greens in Regulation %1569.97%54.72%
    Putts Per Round12929.2828.5
    Par Breakers4025.81%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.92%10.28%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has come away with four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • With 1249 points, Conners currently sits 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.714.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.513 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.922, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3450.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.8010.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0330.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.1910.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9222.042

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational259-69-63E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-70-80-68+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition968-69-69-66-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-70-70-70-127

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.