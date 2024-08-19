Corey Conners betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Conners produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.714.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.513 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.922, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.