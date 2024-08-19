Collin Morikawa betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.089, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.