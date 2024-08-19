PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa betting profile: BMW Championship

    Collin Morikawa hits the links Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a 22nd-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the BMW Championship, Morikawa has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • Morikawa finished 25th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Morikawa's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20232567-70-72-68-3
    8/18/20224467-72-65-79-1
    8/26/20216372-75-70-69-2
    8/27/20202076-73-68-68+5
    8/15/20194867-73-72-71-5

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • Collin Morikawa has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 2.389 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 5.709 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Morikawa .

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.434 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, and his 74.8% driving accuracy average ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa owns a 0.259 mark (53rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Morikawa's 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, while he averages 27.85 putts per round (fourth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134293.8292.0
    Greens in Regulation %12364.76%55.00%
    Putts Per Round427.8528.2
    Par Breakers1926.78%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance612.19%7.50%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • While Morikawa has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • As of now, Morikawa has compiled 2456 points, which ranks him fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.089, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked second in the field.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4340.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2590.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4252.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.1882.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3075.709

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400
    June 13-16U.S. Open1470-74-66-72+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1366-63-66-69-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship1673-70-72-71+2115
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2470-68-70-70-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2268-71-68-67-6140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.