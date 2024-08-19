Collin Morikawa betting profile: BMW Championship
Collin Morikawa hits the links Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following a 22nd-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was his last competition.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In his last five appearances at the BMW Championship, Morikawa has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 1-under.
- Morikawa finished 25th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2023).
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Morikawa's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|8/18/2022
|44
|67-72-65-79
|-1
|8/26/2021
|63
|72-75-70-69
|-2
|8/27/2020
|20
|76-73-68-68
|+5
|8/15/2019
|48
|67-73-72-71
|-5
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Collin Morikawa has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 2.389 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 5.709 in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.434 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, and his 74.8% driving accuracy average ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa owns a 0.259 mark (53rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Morikawa's 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, while he averages 27.85 putts per round (fourth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|293.8
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|64.76%
|55.00%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.85
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|19
|26.78%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|12.19%
|7.50%
Morikawa's best finishes
- While Morikawa has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- As of now, Morikawa has compiled 2456 points, which ranks him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.089, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked second in the field.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.434
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.259
|0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.425
|2.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.188
|2.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.307
|5.709
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|115
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.