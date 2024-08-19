Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540. He finished 23rd in that event.

Bezuidenhout produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.976. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.550 (he finished 22nd in that event).

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.511, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).