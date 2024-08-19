56M AGO
Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: BMW Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout looks for a higher finish in the 2024 BMW Championship after he placed 12th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2022.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Bezuidenhout has played the BMW Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 12th.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/18/2022
|12
|67-73-67-69
|-8
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 290.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging -0.655 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.462 in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.160, which ranks 127th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.8 yards) ranks 156th, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 29th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.380, while he ranks 159th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.58%.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 18th on TOUR this season, and his 27.87 putts-per-round average ranks fifth. He has broken par 24.43% of the time (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|289.8
|290.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|62.58%
|46.30%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.87
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.43%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.97%
|11.11%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Currently, Bezuidenhout has 1406 points, ranking him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540. He finished 23rd in that event.
- Bezuidenhout produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.976. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.550 (he finished 22nd in that event).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.511, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.160
|-1.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.380
|2.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.267
|2.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.484
|-0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.971
|2.462
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|16
|70-71-64-69
|-10
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the BMW Championship.
