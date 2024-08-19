PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk betting profile: BMW Championship

    Chris Kirk will appear in the 2024 BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25 after a 50th-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the BMW Championship, Kirk has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 45th.
    • In 2023, Kirk finished 29th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Kirk's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20232966-66-75-71-2
    8/18/20226170-71-73-74+4
    8/26/20214871-71-68-70-8
    9/6/20184169-68-69-68-6

    Kirk's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kirk has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
    • Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk is averaging -0.277 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -0.803 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.287 this season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 115th, while his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk sports a 0.174 mark (69th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kirk has registered a -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115296.8297.9
    Greens in Regulation %12664.64%64.44%
    Putts Per Round5328.7029.2
    Par Breakers10723.54%17.78%
    Bogey Avoidance10915.26%15.28%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • With 1318 points, Kirk currently sits 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • Kirk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished first in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2870.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.174-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.078-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.434-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.106-0.803

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810
    July 18-20The Open Championship3170-76-69-75+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5064-70-71-74-127

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.