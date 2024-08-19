57M AGO
Chris Kirk betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk will appear in the 2024 BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25 after a 50th-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Latest odds for Kirk at the BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Over his last four trips to the BMW Championship, Kirk has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 45th.
- In 2023, Kirk finished 29th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Kirk's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|8/18/2022
|61
|70-71-73-74
|+4
|8/26/2021
|48
|71-71-68-70
|-8
|9/6/2018
|41
|69-68-69-68
|-6
Kirk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kirk has an average finish of 43rd.
- Over his last five appearances, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
- Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk is averaging -0.277 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -0.803 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Kirk .
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.287 this season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 115th, while his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk sports a 0.174 mark (69th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kirk has registered a -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|296.8
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|64.64%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.70
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|107
|23.54%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|15.26%
|15.28%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- With 1318 points, Kirk currently sits 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- Kirk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished first in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.287
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.174
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.078
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.434
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.106
|-0.803
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.