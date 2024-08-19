Chris Kirk betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that tournament).

Kirk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished first in that event.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished first in that event).