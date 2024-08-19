Cameron Young betting profile: BMW Championship

Young has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 317.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Young is averaging -1.540 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.