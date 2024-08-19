Cameron Young betting profile: BMW Championship
In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Young carded a 61st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 BMW Championship aiming for better results.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Young's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the BMW Championship.
- Young last participated in the BMW Championship in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of 6-under.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Young's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|8/18/2022
|23
|67-68-72-72
|-5
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 317.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -1.540 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 4.138 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.443 this season (15th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranks 23rd, while his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 62nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.223. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.45%.
- On the greens, Young has registered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR, while he ranks 67th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77. He has broken par 23.38% of the time (111th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|308.8
|317.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|66.45%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.77
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.38%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.78%
|10.28%
Young's best finishes
- Young has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times (95%).
- Young, who has 1227 points, currently sits 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.590.
- Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young delivered his best performance this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.097. In that event, he finished ninth.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.443
|2.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.223
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|-0.005
|2.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.288
|-1.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.373
|4.138
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.