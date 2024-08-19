Cam Davis betting profile: BMW Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Cam Davis of Australia chips on the 15th green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
Cam Davis placed 40th in the BMW Championship in 2023, shooting a 3-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 22-25 in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, at Castle Pines Golf Club .
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Davis' average finish has been 35th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the BMW Championship.
- In 2023, Davis finished 40th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Davis' recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|8/18/2022
|35
|69-67-75-71
|-2
|8/26/2021
|29
|73-67-67-69
|-12
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Davis has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Cam Davis has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Davis has an average of 3.742 in his past five tournaments.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.082 this season (119th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 73rd, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis owns a -0.102 mark (117th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Davis' -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, while he averages 28.70 putts per round (53rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|301.8
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|63.46%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.70
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.47%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.87%
|11.11%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, securing one win .
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times (76.2%).
- Davis, who has 1051 points, currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.275 (he finished 19th in that event).
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis put up his best performance this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.229.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.082
|1.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.102
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.033
|1.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.199
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.349
|3.742
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-69-71-67
|-3
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.