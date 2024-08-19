Cam Davis betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.275 (he finished 19th in that event).

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis put up his best performance this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.229.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.