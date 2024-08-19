Byeong Hun An betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, An produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.516.

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.719 mark ranked 11th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 4.065 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.988 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.