Byeong Hun An betting profile: BMW Championship

Betting Profile

    Byeong Hun An shot 5-over and took 43rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Castle Pines Golf Club Aug. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 BMW Championship.

    Latest odds for An at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the BMW Championship, An has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In 2023, An finished 43rd (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    An's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/17/20234370-67-72-76+5
    8/27/20201273-74-68-68+3
    8/15/20192871-70-69-69-9
    9/6/20182965-67-68-70-10

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • An has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 319.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • An has an average of -2.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging -2.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.382 (23rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 315.0 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 59th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.246, while he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.74%.
    • On the greens, An's -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, while he averages 28.76 putts per round (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4315.0319.6
    Greens in Regulation %5267.74%44.79%
    Putts Per Round6428.7628.8
    Par Breakers2826.37%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance10215.09%14.93%

    An's best finishes

    • An has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 80%.
    • With 1755 points, An currently sits 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, An produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.516.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.719 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 4.065 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.988 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.382-0.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.246-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0481.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.089-2.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.586-2.123

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-73-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship1375-71-68-71+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2472-68-66-72-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-68-69-480

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.