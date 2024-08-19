Byeong Hun An betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Byeong Hun An shot 5-over and took 43rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Castle Pines Golf Club Aug. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In his last four appearances at the BMW Championship, An has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In 2023, An finished 43rd (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 306 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.5 putts per round (13th).
An's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/17/2023
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|8/27/2020
|12
|73-74-68-68
|+3
|8/15/2019
|28
|71-70-69-69
|-9
|9/6/2018
|29
|65-67-68-70
|-10
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- An has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 319.6 yards in his past five starts.
- An has an average of -2.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging -2.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.382 (23rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 315.0 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 59th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.246, while he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.74%.
- On the greens, An's -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, while he averages 28.76 putts per round (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|315.0
|319.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|67.74%
|44.79%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.76
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.37%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|15.09%
|14.93%
An's best finishes
- An has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 80%.
- With 1755 points, An currently sits 12th in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, An produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.516.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.719 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 4.065 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.988 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024. That ranked third in the field.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.382
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.246
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.048
|1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.089
|-2.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.586
|-2.123
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|72-68-66-72
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-68-69
|-4
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.