Billy Horschel betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
After he finished 35th in this tournament in 2022, Billy Horschel has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, Aug. 22-25.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Over his last six trips to the BMW Championship, Horschel has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 37th.
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2022, he finished 35th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Horschel's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/18/2022
|35
|69-73-69-71
|-2
|8/26/2021
|52
|71-72-73-67
|-5
|8/27/2020
|33
|70-71-74-72
|+7
|8/15/2019
|37
|71-73-69-68
|-7
|9/6/2018
|3
|64-67-66-64
|-19
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 1.470 Strokes Gained: Total.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.175 ranks 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 104th on TOUR with a mark of 0.020.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR, while he ranks 33rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.53. He has broken par 23.86% of the time (101st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|298.4
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|66.83%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.53
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.86%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.75%
|11.11%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with two top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- With 1392 points, Horschel currently sits 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 4.124 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.533 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.175
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.020
|1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.127
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.559
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.882
|1.470
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|64-71-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|290
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.