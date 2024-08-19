PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Billy Horschel betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

    After he finished 35th in this tournament in 2022, Billy Horschel has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship in Castle Rock, Colorado, USA, Aug. 22-25.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the BMW Championship, Horschel has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 37th.
    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the BMW Championship, in 2022, he finished 35th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 306 yards off the tee (12th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (third), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Horschel's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/18/20223569-73-69-71-2
    8/26/20215271-72-73-67-5
    8/27/20203370-71-74-72+7
    8/15/20193771-73-69-68-7
    9/6/2018364-67-66-64-19

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 1.470 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.175 ranks 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 104th on TOUR with a mark of 0.020.
    • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR, while he ranks 33rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.53. He has broken par 23.86% of the time (101st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance98298.4298.9
    Greens in Regulation %7566.83%72.53%
    Putts Per Round3328.5329.1
    Par Breakers10123.86%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.75%11.11%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, coming away with one win along with two top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • With 1392 points, Horschel currently sits 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650 (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 4.124 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.533 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.175-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.0201.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1270.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5590.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8821.470

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1464-71-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship762-68-71-67-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1068-65-70-67-10290

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the BMW Championship.

