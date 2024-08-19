Billy Horschel betting profile: BMW Championship

Horschel has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.

Billy Horschel has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Horschel has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.