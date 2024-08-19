Austin Eckroat betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983.

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.