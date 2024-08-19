PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Eckroat betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Austin Eckroat hits the links in the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 coming off an 18th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • Eckroat is competing at the BMW Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging 2.196 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 2.699 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.351 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.0 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat sports a 0.407 average that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has registered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR, while he ranks 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.69. He has broken par 24.10% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86300.0309.3
    Greens in Regulation %13264.26%62.15%
    Putts Per Round5128.6927.5
    Par Breakers9224.10%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance11715.54%13.19%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has participated in 23 tournaments this season, securing one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 78.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Currently, Eckroat sits 41st in the FedExCup standings with 1069 points.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3511.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4070.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.218-1.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.1062.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4202.699

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the BMW Championship.

