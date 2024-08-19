Austin Eckroat betting profile: BMW Championship
Austin Eckroat hits the links in the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 coming off an 18th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his most recent competition.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- Eckroat is competing at the BMW Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging 2.196 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 2.699 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.351 (28th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.0 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat sports a 0.407 average that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has registered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR, while he ranks 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.69. He has broken par 24.10% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|300.0
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|64.26%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.69
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.10%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|15.54%
|13.19%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has participated in 23 tournaments this season, securing one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 78.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Currently, Eckroat sits 41st in the FedExCup standings with 1069 points.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.351
|1.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.407
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.218
|-1.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.106
|2.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.420
|2.699
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the BMW Championship.
