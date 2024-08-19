PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Noren betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alex Noren enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25 after a 30th-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Noren at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the BMW Championship, Noren has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Noren finished 52nd (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2022).
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).

    Noren's recent history at the BMW Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/18/20225272-69-72-72+1
    8/26/2021971-66-67-66-18
    8/27/20204072-71-73-72+8
    9/6/20182464-66-70-69-11

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Noren has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Noren has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 1.168 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.096 this season, which ranks 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 40th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.321, while he ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.46%.
    • On the greens, Noren's 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 58th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 73rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122294.9303.0
    Greens in Regulation %3868.46%53.40%
    Putts Per Round7328.8829.1
    Par Breakers8024.44%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.99%14.20%

    Noren's best finishes

    • Noren has participated in 20 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • As of now, Noren has accumulated 1067 points, which ranks him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Noren produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.074.
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.151), which ranked 14th in the field.
    • Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.096-1.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3210.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4301.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.156-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0031.168

    Noren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson364-68-66-65-21190
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2467-75-70-73+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-70-70-65-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2270-74-75-73+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-66-71-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship1369-75-71-70+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4567-74-71-73+1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3073-65-67-70-5106

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.