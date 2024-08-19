Alex Noren betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Noren produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.074.

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734. He finished ninth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.151), which ranked 14th in the field.