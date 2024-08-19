56M AGO
Alex Noren betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
Alex Noren enters play in the 2024 BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25 after a 30th-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Latest odds for Noren at the BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In his last four appearances at the BMW Championship, Noren has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 5-under.
- Noren finished 52nd (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2022).
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Noren's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/18/2022
|52
|72-69-72-72
|+1
|8/26/2021
|9
|71-66-67-66
|-18
|8/27/2020
|40
|72-71-73-72
|+8
|9/6/2018
|24
|64-66-70-69
|-11
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Noren has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Noren has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 1.168 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Noren .
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.096 this season, which ranks 78th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 40th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.321, while he ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.46%.
- On the greens, Noren's 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 58th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 73rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|294.9
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|68.46%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|73
|28.88
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|80
|24.44%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.99%
|14.20%
Noren's best finishes
- Noren has participated in 20 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- As of now, Noren has accumulated 1067 points, which ranks him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Noren produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.074.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.151), which ranked 14th in the field.
- Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.096
|-1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.321
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.430
|1.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.156
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.003
|1.168
Noren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|64-68-66-65
|-21
|190
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|69-75-71-70
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|73-65-67-70
|-5
|106
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.