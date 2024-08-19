Akshay Bhatia betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished first in that tournament).

Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346. He finished first in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).