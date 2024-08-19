56M AGO
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: BMW Championship
Akshay Bhatia enters the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 after a 12th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his last competition.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- This is Bhatia's first time competing at the BMW Championship in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland also posted numbers of 306.0 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.50 putts per round (13th).
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 1.860 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 3.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.236 (52nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.465. Additionally, he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.60%.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, while he averages 28.59 putts per round (35th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|299.4
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|66.60%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.59
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.72%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|14.03%
|11.11%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has participated in 24 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
- Bhatia, who has 1610 points, currently sits 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished first in that tournament).
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346. He finished first in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.236
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.465
|2.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.050
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.379
|1.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.030
|3.720
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.