Akshay Bhatia betting profile: BMW Championship

Betting Profile

    Akshay Bhatia enters the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 after a 12th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • This is Bhatia's first time competing at the BMW Championship in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 4.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 4.318 SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 306.0 in average driving distance (12th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.50 putts per round (13th).

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 1.860 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 3.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.236 (52nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.465. Additionally, he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.60%.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, while he averages 28.59 putts per round (35th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89299.4303.5
    Greens in Regulation %7966.60%72.57%
    Putts Per Round3528.5929.6
    Par Breakers10323.72%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance5814.03%11.11%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has participated in 24 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
    • Bhatia, who has 1610 points, currently sits 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346. He finished first in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.236-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4652.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green111-0.0500.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3791.860
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0303.720

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-68-66-68-9237

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.