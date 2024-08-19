Adam Scott betting profile: BMW Championship
Adam Scott hits the links Aug. 22-25 in the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club following an 18th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In his last four appearances at the BMW Championship, Scott has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 6-under.
- Scott finished fifth (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the BMW Championship (in 2022).
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 306 (12th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.5 putts per round (13th).
Scott's recent history at the BMW Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/18/2022
|5
|65-69-69-71
|-10
|8/27/2020
|25
|72-69-70-75
|+6
|8/15/2019
|9
|67-71-69-67
|-14
|9/6/2018
|51
|74-68-66-68
|-4
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Scott has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- Adam Scott has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 1.894 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 4.317 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.365, which ranks 26th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 41st, and his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott sports a 0.086 mark (93rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Scott's 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 34th on TOUR this season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranks 47th. He has broken par 21.60% of the time (149th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|305.8
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|66.31%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.67
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|149
|21.60%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.40%
|13.33%
Scott's best finishes
- Scott has played 17 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Currently, Scott sits 46th in the FedExCup standings with 1041 points.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Scott produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 5.214. In that event, he finished 30th.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474 (he finished eighth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.242 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.157). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.365
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.086
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.031
|1.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.318
|1.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.800
|4.317
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|74-67-67-64
|-8
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|300
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|10
|70-77-66-71
|E
|165
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|184
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.