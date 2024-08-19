Adam Scott betting profile: BMW Championship

This season, Scott produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fourth in the field at 5.214. In that event, he finished 30th.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474 (he finished eighth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.242 mark ranked 20th in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.157). That ranked fifth in the field.