PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai enters the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 after a 16th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Rai at the BMW Championship.

    The BMW Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
    • Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
    • Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the BMW Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Rai's first time competing at the BMW Championship.
    • With numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished first once while also posting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rai has an average of 3.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 9.552 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323 ranks 36th on TOUR this season, and his 71.9% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.795. Additionally, he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.08%.
    • On the greens, Rai has registered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.38. He has broken par 24.79% of the time (65th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145292.6293.7
    Greens in Regulation %372.08%73.33%
    Putts Per Round13929.3829.2
    Par Breakers6524.79%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance311.89%10.83%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai has participated in 23 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected four finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 82.6%.
    • Rai, who has 1381 points, currently sits 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.069 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.780 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 3.703 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.918, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3230.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7954.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2061.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1523.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.4769.552

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship165-65-68-64-18500
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-70-67-8208

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the BMW Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.