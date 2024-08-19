Aaron Rai betting profile: BMW Championship

This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.069 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.780 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 3.703 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.918, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.