Aaron Rai betting profile: BMW Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai enters the 2024 BMW Championship Aug. 22-25 after a 16th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his last tournament.
The BMW Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 22-25, 2024
- Location: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA
- Course: Castle Pines Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 8,130 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the BMW Championship
- In the past five years, this is Rai's first time competing at the BMW Championship.
- With numbers of 4.736 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 4.318 in SG: Approach the Green (fourth), and 6.178 in SG: Putting (fourth), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 306 (12th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.5 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished first once while also posting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Rai has an average of 3.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 9.552 in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.323 ranks 36th on TOUR this season, and his 71.9% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.795. Additionally, he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.08%.
- On the greens, Rai has registered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.38. He has broken par 24.79% of the time (65th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|292.6
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|72.08%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.38
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.79%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.89%
|10.83%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai has participated in 23 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected four finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 82.6%.
- Rai, who has 1381 points, currently sits 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 5.069 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 8.780 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 3.703 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.918, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.902) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.323
|0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.795
|4.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.206
|1.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.152
|3.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.476
|9.552
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|500
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|208
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the BMW Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.