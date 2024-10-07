Zac Blair betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.483.

Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.772.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.057. In that event, he finished 49th.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.