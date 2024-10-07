Zac Blair betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Zac Blair takes the course in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Blair's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Blair has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Blair has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -16 those three times he's made the cut.
- Zac Blair has averaged 289.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Blair is averaging 3.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.3 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 104th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.004, while he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.52%.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 23.92% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|281.3
|289.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|64.52%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.63
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|95
|23.92%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.61%
|10.07%
Blair's best finishes
- While Blair hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Currently, Blair has 344 points, placing him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.483.
- Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.772.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.057. In that event, he finished 49th.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.199
|0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.004
|1.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.215
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.043
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.055
|3.495
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.