4H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Zac Blair takes the course in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Blair's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Blair has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Blair has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -16 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 289.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Blair is averaging 3.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.3 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 104th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.004, while he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.52%.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 23.92% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169281.3289.9
    Greens in Regulation %13664.52%69.79%
    Putts Per Round4828.6328.3
    Par Breakers9523.92%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.61%10.07%

    Blair's best finishes

    • While Blair hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Currently, Blair has 344 points, placing him 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.483.
    • Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.772.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair delivered his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.057. In that event, he finished 49th.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.1990.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0041.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2150.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0430.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.0553.495

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-74E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4573-63-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-69-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.