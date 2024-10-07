William Furr betting profile: Black Desert Championship
William Furr hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Furr's recent performances
- Furr has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- William Furr has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Furr is averaging 0.382 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Furr is averaging -2.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
- Furr has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.053, which ranks 113th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 19th, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr has a -0.448 mark (155th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Furr's -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 119th on TOUR this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 124th. He has broken par 21.97% of the time (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|310.3
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|66.04%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|146
|21.97%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|14.65%
|12.96%
Furr's best finishes
- Furr has participated in 19 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut five times (26.3%).
- As of now, Furr has accumulated 37 points, which ranks him 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Furr's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.568.
- Furr's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.992.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.945 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.447 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- Furr recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked 13th in the field.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.053
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.448
|-1.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.010
|-1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.136
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.647
|-2.106
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|72
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|67-73-64-75
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.