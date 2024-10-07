William Furr betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.568.

Furr's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.992.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.945 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 38th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.447 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.