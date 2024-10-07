PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Laird betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Martin Laird hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 48th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Laird's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Laird has an average finish of 48th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Laird hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 48th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Martin Laird has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Laird is averaging -3.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 (157th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.0 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 148th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.354. Additionally, he ranks 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.76%.
    • On the greens, Laird's 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (91st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158290.0293.5
    Greens in Regulation %5467.76%66.67%
    Putts Per Round9128.9628.8
    Par Breakers12322.92%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.19%12.70%

    Laird's best finishes

    • While Laird has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times (50%).
    • Laird, who has 196 points, currently ranks 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.951 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.607. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.411-1.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.354-2.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3530.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.150-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.261-3.245

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-77+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4766-73-72-73-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-65-73-72-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.