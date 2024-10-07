Martin Laird betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.951 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.607. In that event, he finished ninth.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.