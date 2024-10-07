Martin Laird betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Martin Laird hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 48th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five events, Laird has an average finish of 48th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Laird hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 48th.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Martin Laird has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Laird is averaging -3.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.411 (157th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.0 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 148th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.354. Additionally, he ranks 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.76%.
- On the greens, Laird's 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|290.0
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|67.76%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.96
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|123
|22.92%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.19%
|12.70%
Laird's best finishes
- While Laird has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times (50%).
- Laird, who has 196 points, currently ranks 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.951 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.607. In that event, he finished ninth.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
- Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.411
|-1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.354
|-2.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.353
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.150
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.261
|-3.245
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|66-73-72-73
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-65-73-72
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.