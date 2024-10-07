Raul Pereda betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Raul Pereda looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Pereda's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Pereda has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Pereda has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -4.423 in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.6
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.41%
|61.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.29
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.01%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.86%
|14.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's best finishes
- Pereda has participated in 19 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut two times.
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.423
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.