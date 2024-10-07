PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Raul Pereda betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)



    Raul Pereda looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson when he tees off in Ivins, Utah, USA, for the 2024 Black Desert Championship .

    Latest odds for Pereda at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Pereda's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Pereda has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pereda has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -4.423 in his past five tournaments.
    Pereda's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-287.6299.0
    Greens in Regulation %-55.41%61.67%
    Putts Per Round-28.2929.2
    Par Breakers-19.01%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.86%14.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's best finishes

    • Pereda has participated in 19 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut two times.

    Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.423

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-73-70-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-71+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-68-71-75+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-76+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-76+13--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-64-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-74+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.