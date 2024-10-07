Raul Pereda betting profile: Black Desert Championship

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.

Pereda has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.

Pereda has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.