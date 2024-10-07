Lucas Glover betting profile: Black Desert Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 10, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lucas Glover concluded the weekend at 22-under, good for a third-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 looking for better results.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Glover's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Glover has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of 1.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 2.757 Strokes Gained: Total.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 this season, which ranks 110th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.571.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|288.1
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|67.03%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.81
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|141
|22.08%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.29%
|15.87%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 69.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Glover, who has 596 points, currently sits 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 0.965 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.578 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.416 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked second in the field.
- Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.040
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.571
|1.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.170
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.242
|1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.459
|2.757
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.