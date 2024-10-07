PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lucas Glover betting profile: Black Desert Championship

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 10, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lucas Glover concluded the weekend at 22-under, good for a third-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Glover's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Glover has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Glover has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
    • Lucas Glover has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of 1.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 2.757 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 this season, which ranks 110th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.571.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162288.1289.0
    Greens in Regulation %7467.03%67.86%
    Putts Per Round7428.8129.0
    Par Breakers14122.08%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.29%15.87%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 69.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Glover, who has 596 points, currently sits 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 0.965 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.578 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.416 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked second in the field.
    • Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.040-0.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.5711.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.1700.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.2421.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4592.757

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational657-69-68E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-70-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship365-67-68-66-22--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.