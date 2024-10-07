Lucas Glover betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 0.965 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.578 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.416 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked second in the field.