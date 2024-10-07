Will Gordon betting profile: Black Desert Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Will Gordon of the United States chips on the 14th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
Will Gordon enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 48th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Gordon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gordon finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Gordon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 317.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Gordon has an average of -2.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -2.720 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.4
|317.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.46%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.55
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.01%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.66%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon has participated in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 30%.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.720
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.