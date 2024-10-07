Will Gordon betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five events, Gordon finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Gordon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 317.2 yards in his past five starts.

Gordon has an average of -2.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.