4H AGO

Wesley Bryan betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Wesley Bryan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Wesley Bryan hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 37th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Bryan at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Bryan's recent performances

    • Bryan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Bryan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan has an average of 1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 1.495 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-303.7309.4
    Greens in Regulation %-68.52%70.14%
    Putts Per Round-28.9228.8
    Par Breakers-24.23%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.66%13.19%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Bryan has participated in 13 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 38.5%.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.495

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-67-73-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--
    July 25-283M Open6767-73-70-73-13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1368-68-76-67-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3768-67-72-68-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.