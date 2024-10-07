Wesley Bryan betting profile: Black Desert Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Wesley Bryan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Wesley Bryan hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 37th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Bryan's recent performances
- Bryan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bryan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan has an average of 1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging 1.495 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.7
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.52%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.92
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.23%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.66%
|13.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan has participated in 13 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 38.5%.
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.495
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|67-73-70-73
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-68-76-67
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|68-67-72-68
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
