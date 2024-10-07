Wesley Bryan betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Bryan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Bryan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bryan has an average of 1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.