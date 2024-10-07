Joel Dahmen betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127 (he finished 49th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that event, he finished 11th.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.002, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that event.