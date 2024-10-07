PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    In his most recent tournament, Joel Dahmen missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Dahmen has an average finish of 57th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen is averaging -2.261 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen is averaging -2.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.312 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen sports a 0.353 average that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, and his 29.64 putts-per-round average ranks 156th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138293.8301.6
    Greens in Regulation %1769.92%67.06%
    Putts Per Round15629.6429.3
    Par Breakers12622.78%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance9914.68%17.86%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen has played 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Dahmen, who has 320 points, currently sits 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127 (he finished 49th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.002, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that event.
    • Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3120.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.353-0.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.1440.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.659-2.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.137-2.290

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-63E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.