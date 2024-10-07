Joel Dahmen betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament, Joel Dahmen missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Dahmen's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dahmen has an average finish of 57th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen is averaging -2.261 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen is averaging -2.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.312 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen sports a 0.353 average that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, and his 29.64 putts-per-round average ranks 156th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|293.8
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|69.92%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.64
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|126
|22.78%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.68%
|17.86%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has played 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Dahmen, who has 320 points, currently sits 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127 (he finished 49th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that event, he finished 11th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.002, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that event.
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.312
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.353
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.144
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.659
|-2.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.137
|-2.290
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.