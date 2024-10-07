PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Parker Coody betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    At the Procore Championship, Parker Coody struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Coody's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Coody has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Parker Coody has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has an average of -1.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -2.241 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 this season, which ranks 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 56th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.242, while he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.06%.
    • On the greens, Coody's -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 114th. He has broken par 21.52% of the time (153rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59303.9308.4
    Greens in Regulation %9566.06%71.60%
    Putts Per Round11429.1129.4
    Par Breakers15321.52%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance9514.65%10.49%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • Currently, Coody has 151 points, placing him 161st in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Coody put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking sixth in the field at 2.865. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody delivered his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.997.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.986, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 36th.
    • Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.148-0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2420.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.159-0.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.223-1.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.289-2.241

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7468-70-68-73-12
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-68-69-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2571-67-71-73-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-68-67-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4769-66-70-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6769-73-74-72+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-69-76+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-67-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3668-71-65-72-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6170-72-71-72+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-77+4--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D66-4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-77+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

