Parker Coody betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
At the Procore Championship, Parker Coody struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Coody's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Coody has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Parker Coody has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has an average of -1.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -2.241 Strokes Gained: Total.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 this season, which ranks 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 56th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.242, while he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.06%.
- On the greens, Coody's -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 114th. He has broken par 21.52% of the time (153rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|303.9
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|66.06%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.11
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|153
|21.52%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|14.65%
|10.49%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Currently, Coody has 151 points, placing him 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking sixth in the field at 2.865. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody delivered his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.997.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.986, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 36th.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.148
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.242
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.159
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.223
|-1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.289
|-2.241
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|68-71-65-72
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|70-72-71-72
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|66
|-4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.